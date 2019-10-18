CoCT denies manoeuvring DA's CEO into top City job









Paul Boughey Cape Town - The DA-controlled City of Cape Town, has denied it has manoeuvred to have outgoing DA chief executive Paul Boughey land a cushy job in the metro. This was after Good party secretary Brett Herron wrote an open letter to mayor Dan Plato, saying he heard rumours to the effect. “It has been brought to Good party’s attention that the DA is preparing to dismiss its chief executive Paul Boughey in the nicest possible way by creating a comfortable, multimillion-rand position for him in the City of Cape Town. “A very senior figure in the DA informed me that Boughey’s head is on the chopping block, following the party’s poor performance in the 2019 elections, and that the DA federal executive council instructed you to create a position for Boughey in the City. “I understand that a position is being created, specifically for him.”

Herron said offering Boughey the “softest of landings at the City of Cape Town ratepayers’ expense would be unethical”. But Plato’s spokesperson Greg Wagner said: “None of this is true, we have seen the letter that’s been circulating but none of those things are true.”

Brett Herron

The DA-controlled City of Cape Town, has denied it has manoeuvred to have outgoing DA chief executive Paul Boughey land a cushy job in the metro. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

The DA , however, announced that Boughey resigned from the party’s administration on Thursday. DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The DA has accepted the resignation of its chief executive Paul Boughey.

“Paul has led the DA’s administration for nearly five years, serving with distinction and an unflinching dedication to the party and South Africa.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his service to the DA and commitment to the broader democratic project. The DA, grounded by its values of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity remains committed to building a party with a prosperous future for all South Africans.”

Asked about speculation that Boughey would return to the City, Malatsi said: “The party does not discuss its human resources-related matters about staff in the media.”

Boughey denied the claims saying, “No, I am not going to the City.”

In 2014, Boughey was then-mayor Patricia de Lille’s chief of staff in the City. He resigned and became the DA’s chief executive before the 2016 municipal elections.

Boughey was head of parliamentary operations for the DA before he moved to the legislature as head of the education ministry.

He has also served as its communications director.

His resignation comes days before the federal executive council showdown to elect a new federal executive council chair this weekend.

[email protected]