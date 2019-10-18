This was after Good party secretary Brett Herron wrote an open letter to mayor Dan Plato, saying he heard rumours to the effect.
“It has been brought to Good party’s attention that the DA is preparing to dismiss its chief executive Paul Boughey in the nicest possible way by creating a comfortable, multimillion-rand position for him in the City of Cape Town.
“A very senior figure in the DA informed me that Boughey’s head is on the chopping block, following the party’s poor performance in the 2019 elections, and that the DA federal executive council instructed you to create a position for Boughey in the City.
“I understand that a position is being created, specifically for him.”