Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s firefighters will return to their regular working hours from today, 8 October 2019.
The agreement between the City and the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) has been ratified by the Labour Court, which will hear arguments around the dispute over standby allowances for firefighters at the end of November.
The agreement applies to all Fire Service staff, irrespective of union affiliation.
The parties will return to court on 29 November 2019, where the court will make a final ruling in the matter relating to the overtime pay dispute between the Fire Service and unions.
Until then: