An aerial view of Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard including Sea Point, Lion's Head, Signal Hill and Table Mountain. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - Some reports earlier on Monday morning indicated that Atlantic Seaboard residents were experiencing power outages. Unlike recent months where South Africans across the country have been experiencing load shedding, the outages that some Cape residents experienced were rather due to high voltage faults.

These high voltages vaults did not only affect those Camps Bay, but also left some residents from Maitland without power. However, the City said that power wasn't out long and quickly restored.

"The electricity supply to Camps Bay, Sea Point, small part of the CBD and Maitland has been restored," said Phindile Maxiti, Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change.

"The city made every effort to ensure that the high voltage faults that resulted in the power outages in these areas were attended to as soon as possible."

While some were also reporting of outages in Mitchells Plain, Maxiti said the city wasn't made aware of any.

"Furthermore, the city has no record of reported faults or electricity outages in Mitchells Plain today."

