CoCT says Safety and Security's Richard Bosman elected 'early retirement, not resignation'

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security directorate head, Richard Bosman, handed in a letter of early retirement and “not retirement“ on Wednesday. Bosman had served in the directorate as the executive director. City spokesperson Priya Reddy confirmed Bosman handed in his early retirement letter to the City manager, Lungelo Mbandazayo, on February 3, “and it was accepted”. Bosman held the position of executive director before his early retirement. “He held the post prior to his early retirement, not resignation,” said Reddy.

“Vincent Botto is acting in this role until the vacancy is filled.”

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “This is a matter between the City manager and Richard Bosman. He is engaging the media on this.”

Bosman’s tenure as the directorate head has not been without its controversies.

In 2018, Bosman was accused of securing a job for his wife, Alesia, owing to his relationship with then-mayor Patricia de Lille.

He was also involved in a forensic investigation which probed alleged irregularities in the appointment of top City cop Robbie Robberts and whether Bosman had acted improperly.

