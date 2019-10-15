Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has said that media reports have missed the mark regarding the setting off of fireworks.
On Friday 11 October 2019, The City of Cape Town announced that they will not have designated sites this year for Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve.
They further indicated that while there have for years been calls to ban fireworks outright, the City does not have the power to do so.
"That this translated into a ‘ban’ on fireworks is disappointing, but not surprising," said JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.
"While many have welcomed the decision to not have the designated sites, individuals within the Hindu community have expressed their dissatisfaction about the impact this will have on Diwali later this month. The fact is that organised fireworks displays can still be applied for, because the City has not imposed a ban on fireworks – we have simply decided not to have designated City sites this year.