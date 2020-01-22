The City’s safety and security directorate has reported an over-expenditure because of the busy festive season. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City’s safety and security directorate has reported an over-expenditure because of the busy festive season. According to the City’s Financial Monitoring Report last year, the directorate overspent by R2.8 million. They attributed this to two key factors: employee-related costs and loss on the disposal of personal protective equipment. Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The over-expenditure for the November 2019 FMR report is self-explanatory and is mainly due to overtime expenditure during protest actions and operating lockdowns where law enforcement departments assisted the SAPS and SANDF. We have also disposed of some radios which were donated to neighbourhood watches.

“Our overtime provision is particularly under strain due to various interventions and unplanned actions where our law enforcement departments are required to respond. These include protest actions, land invasions and additional policing on the N2.”

According to the directorate’s festive readiness report, the department allocated R57 615 486.33 during the festive season. This included additional officers being deployed in various areas and lifeguards on beaches.

In November last year, law enforcement officers on contract with the City demanded permanent jobs. About 150 protesters marched to the Cape Town Civic Centre in November to hand over a memorandum.