City of Cape Town's transport directorate cites ‘interference’ from allowing them from spending more than R120m on upgrading infrastructure in townships. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A myriad of problems, ranging from gang activity to contractor terminations and liquidations, are preventing the City’s transport directorate from spending more than R120million on upgrading infrastructure in townships. This was revealed after it emerged that the directorate had been unable to spend over R120m of its annual budget to date. It was also able to only spend 57% of its Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG), a grant it receives from the national government.

The directorate stated it had managed to spend only R51m of the R61m from the USDG it had planned to spend.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “Community interference is a massive issue in certain areas, especially in areas where ward councillors are vulnerable and where there is political interference.”

Purchase said among the projects that had ground to a halt was the upgrading and rehabilitation of roads in Gugulethu.

“The community started to interfere with the contractor and wanted certain people employed and local subcontractors; it resulted in the project being stopped for eight months,” she said.

Purchase said there were many reasons why the entire USDG had not been spent. “We want to deliver services but there are many things that play a role in spending the USDG ,such as tender processes being delayed or being appealed,” she said.

The USDG is aimed at the provision of bulk infrastructure for integrated human settlements. It thus supports the city’s efforts to address the housing deficit and upgrade informal settlements. According to the directorate, the spending shortfall stemmed from various projects in which delays were experienced for various reasons.

This included shoddy workmanship by contractors, as in the pedestrianisation programme and the R44 road upgrading project in Paardevlei, in which a variance of R9.8m was recorded due to a contractor not honouring contractual requirements timeously.

The ANC’s Daliwonga Badela, a member of the transport portfolio committee, rejected the City’ view that communities and gang activity were partly to blame for the underspending.

“It’s an excuse to say that it’s these activities that are hampering the city’s projects. The department is not functioning properly and they are awarding these contracts to contractors who are not fulfilling their obligations,” he said.

Community violence was challenging to deal with, especially for the city.

“It’s a huge challenge for the transport department, but what’s more concerning is that they did not consider prioritising safety for these contractors. They have themselves to blame.”

It’s not the first time the municipality has been unable to spend its USDG. The city received a tongue- lashing from opposition parties for its alleged misuse of funds. Last year it emerged that DA-run cities such as the City of Johannesburg and City of Cape Town had lost nearly R540m meant to cover the costs of providing infrastructure for poor households due to non-performance.

Former Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene stopped the transfer of R363m to the City of Johannesburg, while Cape Town forfeited about R176m allocated in the USDG.

While campaigning for the ANC in Delft, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the DA, charging that the provincial government had failed to use nearly R1.7billion in funds allocated for housing, which was returned to the National Treasury.

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial secretary Bongikhaya Qhama said he found it strange that communities would turn on contractors. “For contractors to render services, we believe the communities should be on board with this. However, this evidently shows that the city does not want to partner with local communities and ensure the safety and well-being of commuters.”

Qhama said Sanco was unhappy about the failure to spend the USDG. “This is basic services that have to be provided to previously disadvantaged areas; that is the purpose of this grant. We as a civic structure are very unhappy with this excuse tactic that the City is hiding behind.”

