Codeta demands the department accelerate a requested name change process

Cape Town - Hundreds of members of the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) gathered in front of the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) near Vanguard Mall to demand the fast-tracking of their applications for name changes. Codeta secretary Nceba Enge said they had been trying to change the names of their association in the Eden region.

The members paid a surprise visit to the offices in Vanguard, Athlone. “We feel that the department or the person who is in charge of the applications, Isaac Abdoesalaam, is prejudiced against our association. “We drew (up) a petition with more than 800 signatures of our disgruntled members.”

When the Cape Argus arrived at the entity, Codeta members were standing outside; they then went into the yard and tried to get into the building but were barred. They demanded to see Abdoesalaam, whom they blamed for the delay. Metro police were called in anticipation of a violent protest but the members delivered the document and then dispersed peacefully.

The petition read: “This petition is brought as a formal complaint against the unreasonable delay caused by Mr Isaac Abdoesalaam in processing applications for name changes submitted by the Plettenberg Bay Taxi Association and the Knysna Taxi Association. “The impugned applications were submitted to Mr Abdoesalaam via email during the years 2020 and 2022, respectively. “After a period in excess of 12 months lapsed without any positive response from Mr Abdoesalaam’s office, the two associations, with the assistance of Codeta (the mother body) then requested a meeting with Mr Abdoesalaam.

“The proposed meetings were to enquire about and possibly resolve any issues which might be the cause of the unreasonable delay in processing the applications. Mr Abdoesalaam verbally acknowledged being in receipt of the Plettenberg Bay application and did not suggest any reason that might possibly cause any delay. “On March 31 and again on May 8, Codeta sent different communiques to Mr Abdoesalaam raising their frustration and prejudice caused by the delay in finalisation of these impugned applications. To date, no response has been received to the same.” Enge said there were other associations with similar applications which had already been processed.

“It follows that the delay in processing the applications, without any explanation as to the possible cause of the delay, is unreasonable and highly prejudicial to the associations as it tramples on their constitutional rights. “As a result, the association has lost all confidence in Mr Abdoesalaam’s ability to process these applications and has reason to believe that he lacks the required impartiality in processing the application. “It’s for the reasons elucidated above that this petition is brought to the attention of the Department of Mobility and the Registrar in order to have the application for name change brought by Plettenburg Bay and Knysna association processed with the urgency they deserve.