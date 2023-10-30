Codeta member gunned down in Milnerton

Cape Town - Taxi association Codeta has confirmed one of its members was gunned down in Milnerton. The man was at a service station on Bosmansdam Road, Milnerton, when he was attacked by unknown suspects on Thursday evening.

Codeta secretary-general Nceba Enge said this was an isolated incident. “I can confirm that one of our members was killed, he was operating from Joe Slovo. “We don’t know the motive for the killing, but we know it was not taxi-related violence. It could have been a personal matter, which has nothing to do with taxis. However, we are still trying to find out what happened.”

The City’s Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said he was out with their officers when they responded to a report of a shooting at a fuel station on Bosmansdam Road close to Montague Gardens. “Upon arrival our members secured the scene and preserved evidence until the SAPS was able to attend. Surveillance footage showed two perpetrators had approached a vehicle parked on the forecourt and fired several shots at the driver before fleeing. “Medical personnel attended to the victim, but the driver had already succumbed to his wounds.”

He said he was informed that the shooting may have been related to the taxi industry. “Rumour has it that the shooting was an apparent hit relating to the taxi industry. “This again is a stark reminder of the unforgiving tension and glaring criminality that define the public transport sector. “While discussions still continue between all role-players of the Minibus Taxi Task Team, talks between the City, Western Cape government, the Provincial Regulatory Entity and industry role players are now at an advanced stage relating to the conditions of the operating licence that will be issued to each operator.

“In this regard, the City still remains resolute on its underlying opinion: such operating licences’ conditions must promote improved road safety for all users of this mode of transport as well as other road users.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Milnerton police responded to the incident on Thursday. “Upon arrival in Bosmansdam Road at around 7.50pm, they found the body of an unknown man inside a motor vehicle who sustained a gunshot wound.