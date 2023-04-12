Codeta waiting on more info on taxi accident that killed three women

Cape Town - A taxi driver walked away unharmed after he lost control of his Toyota Quantum, killing three women and injuring 13 passengers. The accident happened at about 8.50am on Tuesday when a taxi transporting workers from Khayelitsha to Bellville overturned after the driver lost control on the R300.

ER24 paramedics and other services found the taxi lying on its side in a ditch with several passengers scattered around it. Paramedics began assessing the patients and found 13 adults had sustained minor to severe injuries. The patients were treated and provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. “While still at the scene three other female bodies between the ages of 25 and 30 were found trapped underneath the taxi. Unfortunately, the women had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” ER24 said.

Codeta spokesperson Nceba Enge said taxi was from Khayelitsha and the association was still waiting for more details regarding the cause of the accident. “We are deeply sorry about the accident, is it sad to see or hear that people lost their lives like that. “As the association we are waiting for more information regarding the cause of the accident, but at the same time we are planning to visit the families of the deceased as we normally contribute something in such conditions.”

On Twitter, AA spokesperson Layton Beard expressed his concern about the number of car accidents caused daily around the country. “Road crashes are a national crisis in South Africa and it will not be solved simply by intensifying traffic law enforcement during specific peak times, such as Easter or the end of the year. “Changing driver behaviour is a process and requires constant monitoring and enforcement. If you don’t have proper enforcement of the law for 50 weeks of the year, drivers won’t suddenly obey road laws for two weeks of the year, no matter how intensive your efforts are,” Beard said.