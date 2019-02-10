Aneesah Seale in her recently opened coffee shop in Bonteheuwel. Supplied

Cape Town - The opening of an idyllic coffee shop in Bonteheuwel has already seen over 300 people visiting the beautifully decorated restaurant, which is located in the heart of the Cape Flats. That Coffee Shop was recently launched by Aneesah Seale (36) a mom of four children. Bonteheuwel are many times only associated with crime. But she wants the coffee shop to become a place which tourists can visit.

And Seale has shown that good can also come from the area. She said she was born in Bonteheuwel and are currently raising her children in the area.

“People tend to only talk about the bad things that happen on the Cape Flats. I love this community. This is why I decided to open the coffee shop here. It is my way of giving back to the community I grew up in,” she said.

Seale previously worked as a wage clerk before she became a stay-at-home mother.

She started the business from her home because she wanted to spend more time with her children.

Seale cannot believe the success of the coffee shop since there is not much of a culture on the Cape Flats. But she was pleasantly surprised on the first day when she opened the doors and people started showing up.

“I was surprised, because many people told me that it would not be successful. But every day there are customers. The whole hype around the launch of the coffee shop has still not sunk in,” she said.

About a year ago Seale started “The Cake Lady” business where she sold cakes from her house.

“And it grew so quickly. I have been cooking and baking for the past 21 years. I don’t have any formal training as a baker or chef but simply enjoyed cooking and baking. Every meal I make for my family is like a special occasion and we all have to sit down at the dinning room table with the beautiful cutlery and dinnerware.

“And this is the service I give to my customers. This is not just a coffee shop; it is a great experience in the middle of Bonteheuwel. Residents no longer have to go to a mall to enjoy a good cup of coffee, some delicious cake or a light lunch. Since the opening the coffee shop has seen a lot of stay-at-home moms,” Seale said.

One of the shop’s customers, Zeeneth Stein, from Bonteheuwel, said she enjoyed a delicious breakfast with coffee. “It is such a nice place to eat and relax and it is in walking distance from my house. Bonteheuwel needed something like this. It is just something nice and different. Especially on the days that I do not feel like preparing food for myself.”

Fatima Carr, who accompanied Stein, said: “Today, we just decided to spoil ourselves with a nice breakfast, right here in our community.”

