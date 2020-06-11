Cold front brings flooding, rips off roofs in Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management team received numerous reports of flooding in various communities as an intense cold front associated with a cut-off low battered the province. Informal settlements affected due to heavy rainfall overnight were Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumulele, Khayelitsha and Philippi. However, no emergency sheltering was activated. Disaster Risk Management (DRM) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Many trees were uprooted across the city in the following areas: Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West. These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department. Power outages were also experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga, which the electricity department will be attending to. She added that various roads across the city have been flooded and these are being attended to by the roads and stormwater department.

On Wednesday, there were reports of overnight flooding in Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Makaza, Masiphumelele and Macassar Village.

“We’ve received reports of roofs blown off in Hangberg and Hout Bay, and roads that are flooded across the metropole, most notably Fish Hoek Main Road.

“We’ve also received reports of power outages in the following areas: Langa, Gugulethu, Muizenberg, Observatory, Masiphumulele and Brown’s Farm. DRM staff are busy with assessments and roadways are being cleared by the roads and stormwater department,” Powell said.

The SA Weather Service has advised the City’s DRM Centre that an intense cold front with an associated cut-off low is expected until tomorrow.

The cold front will result in strong gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas. Strong to gale force interior winds (55 to 75km/h) and gusting winds (65 to 85km/h) were expected over the Cape metropole on Wednesday.

The City said its Social Development Department would disburse humanitarian aid to non-governmental organisations through grants in sponsorship to homeless people who had been affected by the adverse weather.

The City has approved the disbursement of R20 677 290 to nearly 5000 beneficiaries who range from early childhood development centres and organisations who work with the homeless, to gender-based violence shelters as well as artists involved in arts and culture programmes.

