Cold front to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday morning

Cape Town - While Cape residents have managed to enjoy some respite from the rain and enjoy the sunshine over the last couple of days, another cold front will arrive on Thursday morning. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said that all City services and external partners are on standby for the latest cold front expected.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) alerted the City’s DRMC of the following warnings for Thursday, July 8: Disruptive rainfall between midday and 11pm.

Damaging winds from 9am until 11pm. “While the front is forecast to be considerably shorter in duration than the multiple days of inclement weather experienced last week – heavy rainfall, over short periods, could result in localised flooding,” DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell said. In the event that there are any threats to life or property as a result of the weather, residents are advised to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.