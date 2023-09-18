Colin Jooste’s books given recognition, entered into South Africa’s Literary Hall of Fame

Cape Town - Cape Town author Colin Jooste, 75, has welcomed his “lifetime achievement” prize, the recognition of two of his books being entered into South Africa’s Literary Hall of Fame recently making it available to all South Africans to read. The books – namely Setjhaba Sa South Africa and 'n MENGELMOES Van Alles En Nogwat – are filled with historical moments. Jooste’s retelling of historical events included the people who moulded and damaged the country.

According to Jooste this achievement came as a shock, simply because he never saw any of his work worthy of being entered into South Africa’s Literary Hall Of Fame. “I have always associated this achievement with people who excelled in academics and people who are referred to as doctors. Over the years, I wrote about anything and everything, depending on the thoughts that I would have, some would wake me up in the middle of the night, or from listening to a certain show, whether on the television or radio. “In the past two years, I decided to compile all the work I wrote over the years, grouping them into two separate books. All the historical moments went into Setjhaba Sa South Africa. Meanwhile, sports and animal stories went into my Afrikaans book.”