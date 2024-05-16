College of Cape Town supervisor arrested after 9 students report cases alleged sexual assault

Cape Town - A college of Cape Town Crawford campus residence supervisor was arrested last week following police complaints lodged against him by several students alleging sexual harassment. The supervisor was arrested by Athlone police on Thursday and reportedly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The State prosecutor opposed bail with the next court appearance next month. A staff member, speaking anonymously to the Cape Argus, said the suspect was arrested at the Crawford campus residence. About nine students went to the Athlone police station to file complaints of sexual harassment against the individual.

Protests against the alleged sexual harassment by the residence supervisor started on Friday, with students from the City and Thornton campuses joining. According to the source, the residence supervisor was suspended by the College principal on Thursday, before the arrest was effected. “Apparently the principal appointed him to this post last year without following the proper recruitment process. No criminal checks, etc.”

A former employee, speaking anonymously, said students would message him personally, saying they did not feel comfortable at the residence anymore. College principal and CEO, Dr Manager Mhangarai Muswaba, confirmed the residence supervisor at the Crawford campus was reported by students “as having had affairs with students”. The employee was suspended without pay until investigations were concluded, as the allegations were considered serious, he said.