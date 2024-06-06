Comedy heavyweights Marc and Alfred deliver hearty chuckles in Mitchells Plain show

Cape Town - Two of Mzansi’s leading comedians, Marc Lottering and Alfred Adriaan, have added a show in Mitchells Plain as they take their jokes to locals. Their show, titled Alfred and Marc, kicked off at The Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg before moving to the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on Saturday.

The duo also recently announced that they would be bringing their act to Mitchells Plain at Westridge High School on June 15. Both comics have been packing out theatres locally and abroad, and their fans can expect to be treated to two hours of sheer comedy. But coming to Mitchells Plain always pulls at the heart strings for Lottering.

The comedian spent a great part of his youth in the streets of Mitchells Plain, where his father was a pastor at a church in Tafelsig. The comedian is also the ambassador for a feeding and community development project with activist Joanie Fredericks in Tafelsig, and will be in Mitchells Plain on Saturday to form part of a community cook-a-thon. The 56-year-old Lottering said: “It’s always good for me to go back to Mitchells Plain as I ran around there as a youngster due to the fact that my dad’s Pentecostal church was there.

“It will be my first time performing at Westridge High, and I don’t think it will be my last. “I feel fantastic about the fact that I can take the work to the people. After all, it’s because of the people that I have a measure of success in my life for more than two decades now. I never forget that. “The last time I performed in Mitchells Plain was more than likely over a year ago. That was at Premium Sports Bar which is always a rocking gig. Alfred has performed at Westridge High more than once before so he is no stranger to the venue.”

They continued to be blown away by the response to their show. Marc Lottering and Alfred Adriaan. Picture: Romano Fortuin “We opened at the Lyric Theatre in Joburg, after which we went to Artscape Opera House. We have been playing to screaming sold-out audiences and we don’t take a single moment for granted.” Lottering said the two- hour long show was guaranteed to have you in stitches.