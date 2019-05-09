A Cape Flats-born man, based in the US, recently celebrated his birthday by giving back to his community of Lavender Hill. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A Cape Flats-born man, based in the US, recently celebrated his birthday by giving back to his community of Lavender Hill. Shaun Petersen, a former kitchen worker, recently turned 40 and decided to celebrate his birthday by sponsoring a soccer tournament. Freedom Day Soccer Camp Tournament was held at Steenberg High School and received a lot of positive feedback.

“The Freedom Day Soccer Camp Tournament was a great success for me and my friends, and my international friends that came from the US and Belgium,” said Petersen.

“The aim of this event was to show the youth that they can rise above their circumstances, regardless of their background,” he said.

Petersen said his journey started in 2013 when he joined a hospitality programme called Workaway International, working as a dishwasher in the US at golf clubs. From there, he said it was not easy but he was determined to make a success of his life.

He said the soccer tournament was inspired by his life. He was born and raised in Lavender Hill, a crime and drug infested area, but managed to escape through soccer.

“Soccer was the main thing that basically saved me from being in Lavender Hill. I would like to give back, giving other kids the opportunity to escape this place,” he said.

“The major thing for me is to have international scouts coming out to South Africa, looking for players with potential academically and skills for a scholarship.”

“My family and friends that helped on the day with some coaches from local clubs were the real heroes, as without them and the sponsors this event would not have been possible,” Petersen said.

Now based in New York, Petersen is the new camp director for the New York Boys Club. He also coaches a soccer team at the Young Men’s Christian Association Centres in Brooklyn.

Petersen said that going forward, the tournament would be held on Freedom day, celebrating the country’s democracy, and also his birthday.

“For next event in 2020, we would like to invite primary and high schools to come out for a soccer tournament at Allenby Drive, Retreat where we would showcase the best school teams with South African Football Association approval,” he said.

