Commemorative event to be held remembering revolutionary Imam Achmad Cassiem

Cape Town - A special commemorative event for Imam Achmad Cassiem, a man who fiercely and fearlessly dedicated his life to the fight for justice, will take place this weekend. The former high school teacher and anti-apartheid revolutionary died on August 14, at the age of 77. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January and died at his home in Hoek Street, Lansdowne.

The commemoration will take place on Sunday, at 3pm at the Ottery Islamic Society Hall (Masjidul Fatgh) in Old Strandfontein Road, Ottery. Daughter Dr Wagheda Cassiem said the family was organising the event with close friends and comrades. “The history books have failed to reflect our father’s contribution, as it has failed to do so for many others who are still alive and who may have given their lives in the fight for a just social order. The commemoration aims to acknowledge, highlight, celebrate our father’s life, struggles, achievements, contributions, etc.

“He was not an activist, he was a revolutionary as he was concerned and actively struggled towards a just social order for the benefit of all.” Cassiem was raised in District Six and forcefully displaced to the Cape Flats following the Group Areas Act. His fight against apartheid began at the age of 15, when he joined the armed Struggle. At the age of 17, he and his teacher Sadiq Isaacs were arrested and charged under the Sabotage Act. Cassiem was one of the youngest to be imprisoned on Robben Island.

While in prison, he attempted to expose the harsh conditions prisoners faced by smuggling letters to Amnesty International and the International Red Cross. Cassiem served as the PAC secretary-general, Islamic Unity Convention (South Africa) national chairperson, and an adviser to the Islamic Human Rights Commission. In spite of failing health, he was at the forefront of the march and protest in support of the people of Palestine organised by Qibla, of which Cassiem is a founding member, on April 14. The commemorative event will consist of an exhibition and the sale of the Imam’s literary works.