Committee denies Mkhwebane a second extension on her deadline to testify

Cape Town - The committee inquiring into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has adjourned for a week after refusing a request to postpone her testimony, which is set for March 15. Mkhwebane’s legal team had made a written request for a further extension of the date when she is required to provide her statement following committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi’s previous agreement to extend the original deadline for this from March 7 to March 9 and 14.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by senior counsel Dali Mpofu, had asked for the date for the deadline to provide the statement to be pushed to March 20. Mkhwebane also asked that the date of her testimony be moved to March 27 instead of March 15, as per the programme. Summarising the committee discussions on the matter, Dyantyi said that the committee had already granted one postponement for receipt of Mkhwebane’s affidavit, and would allow additional time for preparation of the statement without moving the date for her appearance.

Dyantyi said: “Our programme at this stage is to finalise the evidence on March 30. We had already granted a two-day postponement, factoring in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s testimony.” Chairperson of the committee Qubudile Dyantyi’s previously agreed to extend the original deadline from March 7 to March 9. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Referring to the committee’s operational directives, Dyantyi said they did not specify that an affidavit must precede the testimony. He said committee members were of the firm view that the process was not open-ended. He said the committee was also taking into consideration the letter it received from the PPSA regarding the financial difficulties that the office finds itself in.