Communicare hosts EFF delegation for inspection of its properties

Cape Town - The EFF has conducted an inspection of a number of social housing giant Communicare’s properties in an effort to find out for themselves the truth about reports of building hijackings by residents.

A delegation led by EFF provincial deputy chairperson Nosipho Makamba-Botya went on a tour of the properties, accompanied by Communicare officials, and interacted with residents to learn more about the issues.

The site visit was part of Communicare’s engagement process with key stakeholders over the various issues at Communicare’s complexes.

During the visit, Communicare officials explained the difference between social and affordable housing and asked the EFF for advice on what the best way forward would be to eradicate building hijackings, criminality and create a safe environment for the elderly and others in the residential areas.

During the meeting after the inspection, Makamba-Botya told the Communicare officials that the safety of the residents and vulnerable groups was vital.

Communicare chief executive Anthea Houston said: “Engaging with all our stakeholders is an important part of our work. We are always open to discuss the issues that our tenants experience, as well as the challenges we face while trying to provide more affordable houses for Cape Town’s residents.”

The EFF delegation in discussion with Communicare officials during their visit. Picture supplied

Meanwhile, the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by people found to be occupying a number apartments at the Communicare Goedehoop complex.

On May 24, the court had ruled in favour of Communicare that 24 apartments that had been illegally occupied should immediately be returned to Communicare.

The occupiers had contested the ruling as unconstitutional.

In April, the Sheriff of the Court and the police, acting on the orders of the court, evicted people Communicare accused of having invaded 11 units at another of its sites, the Albatros Apartment Complex.

At the time, spokesperson Makhosi Kubheka said: “The wheels of justice are catching up with those involved with building hijackings and invasion of Communicare properties, after 20 months of them living illegally and rent-free at the organisation’s premises.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus