Communities rally together to feed Green Point’s homeless people

Cape Town - Volunteers gathered in their numbers over the long weekend to take care of members of Cape Town’s homeless community who are living under the Green Point Bridge. On Sunday, marking 15 days of completed fasting of Ramadaan, the traditional Cape Malay dessert “boeber” was served along with a warm meal and treats.

The “Boeberaand under the Bridge” organised by media personality Soli Philander saw several individuals and organisations assist in feeding those living under the Ebenezer Bridge and Gallows Hill Traffic Department. Philander said: “What we were hoping to achieve is just that idea that the housing-insecure people understand that we acknowledge they are a part of the broader Cape Town community and they find themselves in difficult situations. “We do not believe that rejection and criminalisation is the way to go. It’s for us to remember what we are challenged by faith to do, because it is also the time of Easter – Resurrection Sunday – when it happened, so that was very meaningful.”

People from all walks of life came together to celebrate the halfway mark of Ramadaan and Easter Sunday by feeding the homeless people that live under a bridge in Green Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, mass street iftars popped up in several areas, ensuring communities of all faiths were fed. The New Horizons, Pelican Park and Eagle Park Mass iftar took place on Saturday. Old Pelican Park resident and informal trader Fatimah Dollie Morgan said the event, which fed around 5 000 people, was made possible through support of several individuals and organisations. “The event was to bring unity to the community and people no matter their culture, religion or political affiliation. It was to show the true beauty of the Deen of Islam.

“It was further inspired by the fact that it would have been my father Hadji Ebrahiem Dollie’s 90th birthday on Sunday, April 18. He passed on June 23, 2020. It was in honour of his memory.” Food was also distributed to old age homes in the area. “There was definitely a sense of unity and for such a huge crowd the discipline from all walks of life, and respect, was unbelievable. The appreciation, laughter and interaction among people and the smiles on the faces of those who many a day had nothing to look forward to as a result of poverty and difficult circumstances. At least for one day there was a beautiful memory and a full belly,” Dollie Morgan said.

