A group of Uitsig High School pupils occupied the school on Monday. The school has been closed by the Western Cape Education Department. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Uitsig High’s school governing body (SGB) is still struggling to come to terms with a court ruling upholding Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close down the school. SGB chairperson Sharon Koeberg said they were planning to meet and conceptualise the way forward today, as she said they were left “in the dark”.

Koeberg said she did not even know how she felt after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against them. “All we need in our area is a high school for our children.”

Former Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich said that in the wake of the ruling, the community vowed to take the matter to the Constitutional Court. He said the department should grant the pupils a period of grace to complete the academic year before the school is shut down permanently.

“They never in the last five years demonstrated any sympathy for the pupils and the community, instead they undermined us by forcing the school to be closed,” he said.

This was after the SCA ruled against Uitsig High School’s SGB appeal to keep the school open.

The matter found itself before the courts and the Western Cape High Court ruled that Schäfer’s decision to close the school in 2017 was lawful.

"The decision about the school closure from the Supreme Court of appeal is indeed unfortunate, but expected. The court had only considered whether the procedure was followed in respect of the closure. Where the point made by the SGB is that this is a constructive closure by the WC education department," Ehrenreich said.

"The move to close the school had not started in 2017 as alleged by WCED, but many years earlier, when the WCED refused to spend money on maintenance.

"The decisions by the SGB to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court are in the best interest of the learners."

Last week, Schäfer said now that the SCA had dismissed the appeal, she would hold discussions with the district officials in the area, to seek legal advice on the next steps to take to proceed with the closure of the school, considering the interests of the remaining pupils that are still in attendance.

[email protected]