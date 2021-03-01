Community Chest chief executive resigns

Cape Town – Community Chest chief executive Lorenzo Davids said he knew in October 2020 it was time to step aside and allow for fresh new minds to take over the reins. This comes as Community Chest is preparing for the departure of its chief executive, with his resignation coming into effect on March 31. Davids served as chief executive for eight years, joining in March 2013. He informed the board of his resignation in December 2020. Davids spent over 30 years in the development, NGO/NPO and social justice arena, and is considered a highly-regarded thought leader and speaker. He is a founding board member of The Big Issue and Christel House South Africa, and served on boards including Beth Uriel, Media Village, The City Mission World Association, Viva Network, Beautiful Gate SA, The Carpenter’s Shop, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and Community Chest.

Davids worked with local and provincial governments, and served on development agencies boards in the UK, USA and Australia.

“I believe my leadership was a small contribution to the overall success and work of Community Chest. I served with a passionate and dedicated team, that was always willing to go the extra mile. I learnt so much from them. In October 2020, I had a clear sense that my leadership had reached its sell-by date and that fresh and innovative minds were needed to take the organisation much further forward,” said Davids.

“I am deeply grateful for the lessons I learnt while leading Community Chest. I have no ‘next’ I'm going to. I’m simply making room for others to lead. I’m taking some time to consider where next I can make a contribution towards building a better world – preserving democracy, serving justice and building financial resources to fund innovative solutions remain my core interests.”

Chief operations officer Susan Thevar will manage the work of the Community Chest until a new chief executive is appointed.

“We owe it to our 93-year-old heritage to continue our rich legacy of commitment to the communities we serve. The Community Chest board and staff assure all partners and stakeholders of our continued vision of a world where all individuals achieve their full human potential, as we work tirelessly to improve the lives of all South Africans,” said Thevar.

Cape Argus