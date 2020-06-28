Community Chest goes virtual for charity amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - Community Chest has come up with a novel way of keeping people healthy during the lockdown while still managing to collect money for charity - in partnership with Top Events, it’s holding its first-ever Virtual Charity Event from June 10 to December 10. Under the banner of the #CoalitionoftheCommitted, participants across the world are invited to fire-up their physiques, get moving and gain some serious health benefits, all in aid of a great cause. Community Chest said in a statement: “It’s an all-inclusive health fest where nobody is left behind. The event is open to walkers, runners, cyclists and mountain bikers, and there are various options to suit your fitness level, with distances ranging from a leisurely 5km to a tough 100km. “It could not be more convenient to get a health boost while making a difference. The venue is your own home, or a starting point of your choice, to the finish line for your chosen distance. “Distances offered are 5km, 10km, 20km, 30km, 50km, 56km, 90.1km, 100km and a bonus route to mark the reason for the event, a (Covid) 19km. “To make matters even simpler, and to ensure no excuses, you do not have to complete your chosen distance in one day, but can split your participation over one week, one month or throughout the six-month period. It is not a race. The objective is merely to complete your distance.”

Distances from 5-19km are R69. Other distances are R119. Commemorative T-shirts are available at R120.

Community Chest said all entry fees would be used to support schools.

Spokesperson Desiré Goliath said: “It will be used in our education focus area towards supporting schools with their post-lockdown back-to-school reintegration. Proceeds raised will be managed to distribute hygiene products and much-needed resources for schools.

“The crisis of the pandemic offered us a natural opportunity to focus on our key focus area of education and help schools in the challenging transition of returning to school after the lockdown. Our virtual event allows you to have fun from anywhere in the world, get your body moving, and help with a critical cause.”

Adding to the thrill, Community Chest has included an Ambassador’s Challenge. Well-known personalities from across the world in health, fitness, business, music and social media will join forces to give the event a competitive edge.

Prizes worth more than R100000 are up for grabs including luxury accommodation from the Mantis Collection, Founders Lodge, Lawhill @ the V&A and the Cullinan Hotel, as well as prizes from Banks R&L Hiring, Build It, Carrol Boyes, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, Hi-Tec, Pepper Tree, Spar, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Tsogo Sun.

Weekly lucky draws will take place throughout and each finisher will receive a Virtual Charity Event 2020 certificate on receipt of proof of completion.

Please note: terms and conditions apply to all prizes and accommodation is subject to lockdown regulations.

The event is supported by a host of sponsors, and in turn supports local South African musical talent. YouTube: Steven Lee Lewis Instagram: @StevenLeeMusiq

Enter at www.comchest.org.za For further enquiries contact [email protected]