Residents living near the Atlantic Seaboard and the City’s Street People Reintegration Team, treated the homeless at the Theo Marais Park in Milnerton.
The day started with homeless people who stay in the City’s Safe Spaces being transported to the venue by the open-top red bus, with various guest speakers sharing inspiring messages for the homeless and telling them about the work they do.
“The event was all about different community members, businesses and government collaborating to pay it forward and the outcome was very positive,” said Theresa Massaglia, founder of Community who Cares.
There was a wellness hub where the homeless could get tested for HIV and Aids, tuberculosis, get their blood pressure checked and various other holistic health examinations.