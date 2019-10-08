Community gives hope to the homeless









There was an atmosphere of excitement in the air at a Homeless Day event organised by community leaders and the City. Picture: Kauthar Gool/Cape Argus Cape Town - There was an atmosphere of excitement in the air at a Homeless Day event organised by community leaders and the City. Residents living near the Atlantic Seaboard and the City’s Street People Reintegration Team, treated the homeless at the Theo Marais Park in Milnerton. The day started with homeless people who stay in the City’s Safe Spaces being transported to the venue by the open-top red bus, with various guest speakers sharing inspiring messages for the homeless and telling them about the work they do. “The event was all about different community members, businesses and government collaborating to pay it forward and the outcome was very positive,” said Theresa Massaglia, founder of Community who Cares. There was a wellness hub where the homeless could get tested for HIV and Aids, tuberculosis, get their blood pressure checked and various other holistic health examinations.

There were also song-and-dance performances, pop-up clothing stalls, CV writing skills, as well as various sports and yoga lessons.

Julia Higgins, a hairstylist from Ego and Co Hairdressing, volunteered her services for the day. “Styling and trimming the hair of the homeless helps them restore their sense of dignity.”

There were also representatives from Matrix, an organisation that provides out-patient rehabilitation treatment for the homeless who need it.

The event was also attended by Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell and City councillor Ncumisa Mahangu, who is also the chairperson for the Homeless Agency Committee.

“This event was also important about shining a light on the programmes that the City runs to try to reintegrate the homeless,” she said.

Chrishandow Adonis-Hendricks, an executive director at NGO Broken Wings, had a stand with donated sanitary towels, toiletries and cosmetics for homeless women. “I don’t want people to feel hopeless,” she said.

Angie Oddone Aquires, from Milnerton Ridge Ratepayers Association, volunteered to do make-up for homeless women to make them feel good again.

[email protected]