Community health workers protest at Western Cape legislature

Cape Town – A group of community health workers (CHW) around the metro on Wednesday staged a protest outside the legislature offices to deliver their memorandum.

The workers embarked on a five-day stay away with pickets outside community clinics from Monday.

The workers are demanding better payment, absorption into the Health Department and recognition as playing an vital role in healthcare provision.

Sector committee member of Western Cape CHW Kanyisa Bunyonyo said the department had failed to absorb CHWs on a permanent basis in line with the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council resolution 1 of 2018.

“While some provinces have taken steps to comply with the resolution, this was not the case in the Western Cape. The Western Cape government refusal to recognise CHWs as public servants is viewed as undermining the standardised employment conditions of CHWs as per the resolution. We have submitted more than 10 memorandums to her (MEC Nomafrench Mbombo) office and every time she refers us back to the NGOs that are also denying us as employees,” he said.