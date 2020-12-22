Community helps arrest Colorado Park cash-in-transit heist suspect

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain residents are being lauded for their active response in arresting a purported cash-in-transit suspect on Monday morning. Police and the Lentegeur community police forum (CPF) have expressed their approval of the work by the community of Colorado Park when they effected a citizen’s arrest on the fleeing suspect. The suspect, one of six armed gunmen who had attempted to rob an SBV cash van, was taken into police custody along with two of his counterparts. During the attempted heist the six suspects accosted SBV security officers as they were loading their van at the Colorado Park Shopping Centre. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that one of the SBV security officials was seriously injured during the attempted heist and taken to a nearby hospital. “It is alleged that the six unknown suspects attacked the SBV crew as they were loading cash into the van. A scuffle ensued and one of the security officials was shot and wounded.

“With the assistance of the community, three of the suspects were arrested at the scene and handed over to the police. A 9mm pistol with nine rounds were recovered, with the remaining suspects still at large.”

Lentegeur CPF chairperson Byron Davies said that while the community was shocked by the brazen act of crime, there was a sense of pride in knowing that they worked together with the police to apprehend the criminals.

Davies said: “We as the Lentegeur CPF want to ask the community to be extra cautious over the festive season. We are glad for the quick response and the apprehension of some of the suspects and we hope that they are brought to book.”

Group chief executive of SBV Services, Mark Barrett, has warned criminals that SBV teams are well trained and will not be easily discouraged during an attack.

“While no cash was taken during this attack, our employees’ lives were placed at risk. We do not take this lightly and we will work on this case until all the perpetrators involved are apprehended and justice is served.

“SBV has invested in the most advanced technology to keep our employees safe and has deployed additional teams for tactical support capability and rapid response to incidents across the country. We work with the SAPS, Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, crime prevention networks and other CIT companies to combat cash-in-transit crime,” said Barrett.

