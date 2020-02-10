Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna Bessick said a forensic pathology officer and forensic pathology assistant were called out to a scene in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, at about 2pm on Friday, when angry members of the community began to attack the officials in the presence of the police.
Bessick said the attack was after the FPS personnel were unable to retrieve a body from a dam - due to health and safety concerns and standard procedures.
She said in such cases, the police divers were responsible for retrieving the body.
“Counselling has been offered to the FPS personnel and physical assessments are under way,” Bessick said.