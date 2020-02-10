Community members assault forensic pathology workers in the presence of cops









Paramedics are constantly at risk while out on emergency calls. File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency Cape Town - Attacks on emergency medical service crews continue unabated in the province, with the latest alleged “first” physical assault on forensic pathology services (FPS) personnel in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna Bessick said a forensic pathology officer and forensic pathology assistant were called out to a scene in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, at about 2pm on Friday, when angry members of the community began to attack the officials in the presence of the police. Bessick said the attack was after the FPS personnel were unable to retrieve a body from a dam - due to health and safety concerns and standard procedures. She said in such cases, the police divers were responsible for retrieving the body. “Counselling has been offered to the FPS personnel and physical assessments are under way,” Bessick said.

She said that fortunately, no major injuries were reported. “The Western Cape Health Department is appealing to the public to respect FPS workers and support officials, instead of assaulting them.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there had been no criminal case opened in connection with the incident.

Bessick said the case was not opened yet, and said it would be opened today.

Wallacedene ward 6 councillor Simphiwe Nonkeyizana said although he was not aware of the incident that took place on Friday, he condemned attacks on officials.

Nonkeyizana said he would not be surprised if the incident happened, because it would not be the first incident in his area.

“Last year, the community attacked firefighters, claiming that they’d arrived late on the scene, saying they were useless. I tried talking to the community and they calmed down,” Nonkeyizana said.

Last month, four attacks on EMS crews were reported. In one of the incidents, in Kewtown, Athlone, equipment valued at R300 000 was stolen from a crew. The team was dispatched to Kewtown at 3am, escorted by the police as a safety precaution.

While the EMS staff and the SAPS members were inside the home of a patient, the ambulance’s window was forced open and a Lifepak 15 cardiac monitor stolen.

