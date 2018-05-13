HEARTACHE: Courtney Pieters’ parents at the unveiling of her tombstone at Belhar Cemetery on Sunday. The 5-year-old girl was allegedly killed by Mortimer Saunders who lived with them in the same house. The trial is due to begin today at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - ‘I will never hear her say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to me again”.

Fighting back tears, Juanita Pieters on Sunday recalled the first time her murdered 3-year-old daughter Courtney said those words to her. Pieters spent Mother’s Day unveiling a tombstone for her daughter at the Belhar Cemetery.

“I remember the first time Courtney said ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to me. Courtney was 2 years old at the time and she heard someone say it . The next moment she ran into the room and said ‘Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy!’ Those are the moments I will cherish forever. But I won’t hear and see her ever again. Today has brought back so many memories of her back. After a year the pain is still there. She was such a lovely child.”

Pieters said she regularly visits Courtney’s grave. “Many days I just sit here and think about all the beautiful memories we had. I also want to thank the people who donated this beautiful tombstone. It is beautiful,” she said.

Mortimer Saunders, who has been charged with the little girl’s murder, will be appearing in the Western Cape High Court today. Last year, a day before Mother’s Day, Courtney’s body was found in Epping Industry, which was not far from her home.

Before the child’s body was found, Saunders was among the people who helped search for her. He was subsequently arrested.

Courtney’s father Aaron Fourie said: “Today (Sunday) I am missing her a lot. We will all be in court tomorrow.”

Bernie Weber, chairperson of the Salberau Residents Association and Neighbourhood Watch, said they had helped to erect the donated tombstone. “It was an honour to do this for Courtney. As a community we felt that the little girl should also have a tombstone,” she said.

Community worker Roegshanda Pascoe, said: “Little Courtney’s death also helped put the spotlight on the murders of other children as well. As we are standing here today there were also other kids who died tragically. I am just thinking about the recent murder of Zenith Daniels, 21, who was also brutally murdered in Delft. The whole community is still in shock after her murder. Today, on Mother’s Day, a lot of mothers who lost their children cannot celebrate it. As communities, we are saying enough is enough. This is why we should continue to speak out about violence against women and children.”

Pastor Daniel Demas, who conducted the service, said Courtney was a little angel who reminded him of Jesus. “As a shining light she came from heaven. I think a park and school should be built in her honour. But she will remain forever in our hearts,” he said.

