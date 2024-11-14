Community outrage over squirrel attacks in Wynberg

Cape Town - In an alarming spate of attacks in Wynberg, squirrels have become the target of numerous acts of violence. The incidents have prompted the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) to step in, calling for community action against the brutal treatment of the creatures.

The organisation on Monday discovered a tragic case in which a squirrel was found wounded and paralysed, struck by a pellet that shattered its spine. Allan Perrins, a spokesperson for AWS, confirmed the wounded animal was located in the road opposite Wynberg Girls’ Junior School, a bustling area filled with children and families. He said it was one of many incidents involving squirrels, as similar incidents were reported throughout the year, revealing three other recent cases where squirrels fell prey either to shootings, poisoning, or attacks from dogs and cats across the Wynberg and Plumstead areas.

“There is definitely somebody in that area with a pellet gun that clearly has an axe to grind with those squirrels. It’s not the first attack; it's one of many,” he said. Perrins said the squirrel had to be put down because of the injuries sustained. “When this one came in it was still alive but paralysed because its spine was shattered. There was nothing that we could do because you can’t reset the spine so we had to put the little guy down,” Perrins said.

Squirrels, often seen scurrying through parks and gardens, play an essential role in local ecosystems. “Whether there is somebody going on a squirrel purge in the Wynberg area, I'm not sure.” Ward councillor, Carmen Siebritz, described it as an “absolute disgrace and shock regarding the ongoing cruelty to animals”.

“I’m particularly shocked to learn that it’s happening so close to home and the community I serve, Wynberg,” she said. Siebritz further emphasised the premeditated nature of these killings. “I implore residents to treat animals with care and love, particularly if they do not pose any danger or threat to life,” Siebritz said.