Community Policing Forum deputy leader assassinated in her Gugulethu home

Cape Town - The Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson has been gunned down inside her home. Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto’s, 56, alleged killer went to look for her at her home, in NY110, on Wednesday but she wasn’t there. And in the early hours of yesterday, the mother-of-two was shot five times in the face and head.

Her heartbroken sister, Nontsomi Nqothole, said: “Last week a man came and asked for Guffy and I said she wasn’t around. “He said I must tell her, he was here for her and left. Guffy went to his home and asked his mom the purpose of the visit, but she never met with him.” She said that yesterday morning she heard gunshots going off in the back of their yard.

“She was in her flat at the back and when I heard the gunshots, I told my mom to keep quiet and we switched the lights off. “When it was quiet, it was around 2.40am, we decided to go out and see what had happened. “I went to the back and saw that her flat was broken into. The killer removed the burglar gate and then went in. She was in the toilet, she was lying in a pool of blood. He shot her in the face and also in the head. “And he stole her cellphone.” Nqothole explained that she went to knock on her neighbour’s doors and then called the police.

“We are still shocked about the incident. Guffy was a passionate crimefighter. “She had never had a threat before. We didn’t really like that she was doing this kind of work.” The man is said to be a neighbour of the victim and lives a few doors down from the victim.

Western Cape Community Policing Forum chairperson Francina Lukas said yesterday that she was at a loss for words. “We are very touched as the CPF by this tragic and senseless killing of the community crime-fighter who sacrificed her life for the time and service of our community to ensure that it was safer and quiet. “We call on the SAPS to implement a 72-hour plan and make sure they arrest the person who did this and bring him before court. In the meantime we want to thank the police for what they’ve done so far as from the early hours of yesterday morning. And we also want to send our sincerest condolences to her family and the broader community of Gugulethu.

“This murder has shaken us because it has hit home because it’s one of us.” She added that they would be looking into the safety and security of crime-fighters in the communities. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at about 2.45am yesterday at a premises in NY 110, Gugulethu, where an adult woman was shot and fatally wounded, were under investigation.