File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Elections for the Western Cape’s community policing forums (CPF) that were halted last year are set to continue after the previous acting provincial police commissioner raised concerns regarding the process. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that he would be meeting with the newly-appointed provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata in which the first agenda item to be discussed would be the continuation and conclusion of CPF electoral AGMs in the province.

The CPF cluster board was in disagreement with the Department of Community Safety regarding the guidelines and directives that were to be followed for the election process.

This led to the AGMs being put on hold by former acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

In November last year a heated meeting in Parliament saw CPF and neighbourhood watch (NBW) structures from across the Western Cape thrash out a range of issues around safety and crime in the Western Cape, which statistics suggest has one of the highest crime rates in South Africa.