HONOURS: Officers September and Beets

Cape Town - Two police officers who secured life sentences for the killers of 15-year-old pupil Leo-Junior Dominick received certificates of appreciation from the teen’s community. Last week Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant Colonel Khombinkosi Jula commended Ravensmead SAPS detectives Captain Randall Beets and Detective Sergeant Riaan September for tracing and apprehending four suspects, two of whom received two life terms for murder at the Cape High Court this month.

Leo-Junior, of Eureka Estate and who was in Grade 10 at Elsies River High School, was killed in September 2016.

He was standing with friends outside when shots rang out.

The teen was shot twice in his side and managed to run into a neighbour’s house where he collapsed and died.

The incident happened just hours before his sister Leigh’s matric ball.

Rodrigo Coetzee, 26, and Taswill du Preez, 27, got life while they and accomplices, Emelio Walters, 23, and Jamien Links, 23, were also jailed for being gangsters.

Pastor Adam Alexander of the Uitsig Care Mission says the cops restored their faith in the police.

The certificates were handed to the officers on Friday at Ravensmead Police Station.

“We gave them certificates because they never gave up,” he says.

“There is a lot of negative connotation about the police by the community and we want to show the teamwork between the police and the State prosecutor.”

Leo-Junior’s mom, Cynthia, 50, says: “For us it has brought some type of closure, though it won’t bring my son back. I want to thank Detective September. He has been a pillar for us.”