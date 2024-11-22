Community rallying to support baboon ranger services

Cape Town - The NCC Environmental Services is rallying community support to sustain baboon ranger services in the Cape Peninsula, aiming to raise R250 000 to prevent unemployment and ensure vital conservation efforts continue. The crowdfunding campaign comes after the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team announced it will be providing baboon ranger services only throughout December.

NCC Environmental Services has been employed by the City to manage the Urban Baboon Programme for December. The project employs over 80 people and operates 365 days a year. They cover 10 baboon troops, ranging from Constantia Nek through to the Cape Point entrance, benefiting 30 suburban areas and around 500 baboons.

From December 1-31, NCC will deploy rangers to monitor baboon troops across affected regions within the Cape Peninsula. The one-month contract covers 75% of the programme’s running costs for December. The campaign is organised on BackaBuddy by Kim Leeuwner, community liaison officer for NCC, who said they are faced with the difficult task of having to let go of several of their rangers, many of whom have served in communities for many years.

She said with some assistance, they will be able to secure the rangers’ employment for December and ensure full services are provided to the communities currently covered by the programme. “Your contribution will help prevent local unemployment while benefiting you, your community, local tourism and baboon conservation,” Leeuwner said. The NCC raised R68387 by yesterday but needs R250000 to cover staff salaries and associated costs.

Leeuwner said none of the raised funds would be used for profit. Lynda Silk, chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation, said the impact of a reduced ranger service combined with reduced working hours will be felt by both rangers and communities. “The rangers are still waiting to hear how many and who will have jobs in December which is now only nine days away,” she said.

“The practical implications for reduced rangers working together in a team that must ‘hold the line’ to keep baboons out of the urban areas and in the green areas. “Once baboons are already in the urban area it is much more difficult for rangers to move them out. “With baboon rangers finishing earlier in the day, there is no official trained and reasonable service to discourage baboons from sleeping in urban areas.”

Meanwhile, the City’s Mayoral Committee has since supported a proposed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Shark Spotters to assist with the implementation of the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan. The benefit of this mechanism is that the Shark Spotters, as an NPO, can receive grant funding from the task team partners. This includes funding, sponsorships and donations from affected communities, businesses, the general public, and local, national and international organisations with an interest in baboon management.