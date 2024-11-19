Community rebuilds after devastating fire in Pelican Park

Cape Town - The Gift of the Givers (GoTG) is bracing for the summer fire season, as more than 200 people were displaced in one incident in Pelican Park at the weekend. GoTG project coordinator, Ali Sablay, said they have been battling fires since the beginning of the month.

He said the humanitarian organisation has brought in stock as they expect more incidents. Sablay said on Sunday, they were informed of the blaze in Pelican Park, which razed 58 informal structures in Phumlani Village. On Monday, when the GoTG team arrived at the affected area, people were trying to rebuild their shacks with burnt iron sheets.

Resident, Yonela Kapa, said the fire broke out around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. “It started at a shack next to mine. The owner wasn’t at home, she apparently left her stove plug on and we suspect that could have been the source. “But we also blame the City employees who were working on the transformer. We we think that could be the cause of the fire.

“Since the beginning of October, we have noticed sparks from the distribution transformers on poles. “The City kept sending people to work on them. On Saturday they were fixing again, when they were done they moved on to another pole. “While we were sitting outside my shack, we saw smoke. When we went to check, the flames were already growing.”

She said she lost everything including her children’s uniforms. “I have nothing left. I can’t salvage anything. All four children have nothing to wear.” Sablay said: “Our teams will be on the ground for four to five days to assist the community with the humanitarian needs in terms of blankets, hot meals, mattress, personal hygiene and baby care packs.

“The community informed us that it is 58 structures that were razed and over 204 people who were displaced. It looks like the fire season has come early this year, it has been a busy two months for the Gift of the Givers. “From the beginning of the month we’ve been busy with assistance to fire victims across the province, from Khayelitsha to Dunoon, Gugulethu and Langa, already the fires are picking up early this year. Our teams are prepared, we have brought in additional stock from our warehouses across the country.” The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said several resources were on scene and due to the size of the fire, a type 4 Incident Management Team was activated to assist in overall co-ordination.