Community rushes to save woman in flames on Promenade

Cape Town - A woman suffered severe burns after a flammable substance in her possession ignited at Sea Point Promenade on Friday evening. Former Green Point Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Peter Flentov said the woman suffered third-degree burns and that the incident took place on the grass area opposite the Twin Towers apartment block in Three Anchor Bay.

“Passers-by were able to assist the victim and extinguish the fire. A person on the scene reported that it appeared as if the person had been covered by an accelerant of some sort,” Flentov said on the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum Facebook group. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were notified of the incident at 6.05pm and crews from Sea Point fire station arrived on scene at 6.09pm. “There were two doctors and community medics on site when they arrived and the fire and rescue staff assisted with applying burn shields.

“The injured woman was transported to the hospital,” Carelse said. Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said Friday’s incident on the promenade was deeply traumatic for many and the woman was rushed to the hospital with severe burns. “Thank you to the members of the public who rushed to help her and the person who arrived with a fire extinguisher. And the many members of various emergency services who rushed to the scene to help her,” Jowell said.

Jowell further added that the incident was not a criminal incident. “I know that this has been raised by many concerned residents. My thoughts are with the woman and I am hoping for the best for her.” Commenting on the incident on the group, Franki Kotzé said: “It was a terrible experience. As most people wear synthetic jackets and sportswear on (the) prom, we could not use that. Luckily, there was a big heap of sand and we used that along with her rolling and some people had water to put out most of the flames on her.

“Someone came out of nowhere with an extinguisher and put the last flames out. She was fully conscious afterwards, most probably from extreme adrenalin, and spoke back to one of the girls, asking her questions.” Angela Brown commented that they drove by while she was enveloped in flames, screaming and rolling on the ground. [email protected]