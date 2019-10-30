His call comes after an incident on Saturday at the Voorberg Correctional Centre in Porterville in which two suspects tried to smuggle contraband into the prison.
Fritz said prisons should not be synonymous with being “crime headquarters”. “The purpose of prison is both punishment and rehabilitation. It is common cause that prisons are universities of criminality,” he said.
“I call on Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to urgently investigate and implement new technologies that can help prevent crime taking place in our prisons,” he said.
“Crime prevention in prisons should be focused on limiting cellphone use,” he said. Those solutions may include signal tracking technology, and K9 units.