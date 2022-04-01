Community Safety officials to face sexual misconduct charges related to Fritz scandal

Cape Town - After the sexual misconduct investigation that cost former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz his job, it has emerged that approval has been granted to formally charge two officials, who worked in the former MEC’s office, with sexual misconduct. In a written response to a query from provincial ANC community safety spokesperson Mesuli Kama, acting Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais said notices to attend a disciplinary hearing had been served on them and that two other departmental employees remained suspended, pending further investigations.

“The employees were suspended in terms of the disciplinary code and procedure, which deal with allegations of serious misconduct,” she said. Marais said the allegations the officials faced related to sexual and other improper conduct, and were being investigated by a director, deputy director, assistant director and labour relations officer. “The Department of the Premier will endeavour to finalise the investigation and the disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible,” she said.

Acting Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais. Picture: African News Agency Kama welcomed the news that two officials would be formally charged and taken through disciplinary processes. However, he said: “We do not know what the depth of investigation was. We won’t be surprised if it does not go very far.” Kama still wanted to know to what extent some officials allegedly aided the former MEC in the abuse of young and vulnerable juniors in his department.

“We will continue to push for this report, as well as advocate Jennifer Williams’ report, to be presented to the standing committee.” [email protected] Cape Argus