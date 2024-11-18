Community unites to save Bellville Velodrome

Cape Town - Residents and sporting organisations in Cape Town are rallying to protect the Bellville Velodrome and Stadium, a historic venue facing redevelopment, highlighting its cultural significance and the community’s plea for restoration. As the infrastructure deteriorates, GOOD Party PR councillor, Wesley Neumann, said for decades, the precinct has been more than just a venue; it’s a cornerstone of the vibrant sporting and cultural identity of Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Last year, a deal with a developer to transform the site into an up-scale mixed-use neighbourhood featuring shops, restaurants, a hotel, apartments and more fell through. “From hosting iconic school athletics events to showcasing a diverse range of sporting codes, this historic institution has united communities, inspired young athletes, and celebrated excellence. “Its removal would leave an irreplaceable void, not just in Cape Town but across the Western Cape, robbing future generations of a space that has shaped countless memories and legacies. Join us in preserving this treasure of our sporting heritage,” said Neumann.

In 2019, the City Council approved a lease on the Velodrome and Stadium, allowing the facility to be leased and managed by the developer. However, at the time the lease agreement was approved, Devmet, which acquired the lease, got into a dispute with the City over a requirement to pay R25 million to the City 18 months prior to the start of trading. It is this dispute that has held up progress on the project.

Chairperson of the Bellville Athletics Club, Brian Records, said the Velodrome has historic value in Cape Town. “Athletes came from Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Athlone, and all over to compete there. Bellville Athletics Club has been the resident club at the stadium and has served the very same community that the stadium has,” Records said. Records said they requested the restoration of the Bellville stadium to its former functional state.

“The stadium already has the infrastructure needed to be the same stadium it was decades ago. World-class athletes do not necessarily need worldclass facilities to train at; they just need a functional facility,” Records said. Ward 70 councillor, Ronel Viljoen, said no definite decisions have been made and the City is still looking at all its options. On Sunday, the Cape Argus made several attempts to contact the City for a comment.