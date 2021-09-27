Community 'very happy' after man accused of Siphokazi Booi's murder denied bail

Cape Town - The Mbekweni community was satisfied after murder accused, Sithobele Qebe, 30, was denied bail by the Paarl Magistrate’s Court. Qebe, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Siphokazi Booi, 27, and burning her body, failed to convince the court that there were exceptional circumstances compelling the court to release him on bail.

Mbekweni ward councillor Zukiswa Nomana said community members were “very happy” after they heard that Qebe was denied bail. Winelands Cluster Community Policing Forum chairperson Dumisani Mziki said the community was also "very happy" about the decision of no application. Mziki said the integration of organizations with signed petitions by the community worked very well. He said he was looking forward to follow every hearing and case going forward to monitor justice to all women.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Qebe is also charged with a count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following Booi’s assault on August 7. Ntabazalila said Qebe was arrested on August 10 on that charge and released on bail with conditions which included that he must not contact the complainant directly or indirectly. His case was postponed to October 4 for further investigation. "In his Schedule 6 bail application where he was expected to convince the court that exceptional circumstances existed for him to be released on bail and that it was in the interest of justice for him to be on bail, Qebe told the court that he was a father of two children.

“He added that he had family ties in Paarl and that he had an alternative address in Strand where he can stay if released on bail," said Ntabazalila. Qebe further told the court that he had no previous convictions and no pending cases. He assured the court that he would not interfere with witnesses. He had a fruit and vegetable stall and ran a spaza shop, he added. Opposing the bail application, State prosecutor, Sarene de Villiers testified that Qebe confessed in a written statement that he assaulted Booi on September 5.