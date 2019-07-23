A nationwide protest planned by the Federation of Unions of SA and the United National Transport Union, would have a major impact on Metrorail on Friday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A nationwide protest planned by the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and its affiliate the United National Transport Union (Untu), would have a major impact on Metrorail on Friday, said Passenger Rail Agency of SA spokesperson Nana Zenani. According to her, while the mass action could have a major impact on the service, “Prasa is planning to run a reduced service in the form of a Saturday or Sunday service timetable. This will depend on the demand and availability of Safety Critical staff to operate the service”.

She said Prasa recognised that the mass action was not a labour strike against Prasa but a Fedusa-led movement against the government. Zenani said updates on service availability would be communicated regularly.

Unions reached an amicable solution and a progressive way forward, after lengthy discussions and efforts, and were awarded permission to hold a strike and to stage a protest march on Friday, which they are calling a “national day of protest”.

The unions said the protest was to put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide a better service.

Untu general secretary Steve Harris said Ramaphosa was gambling with people’s lives. “Prasa has been allowed to ignore a judgment the Constitutional Court made in 2015, according to which trains are not allowed to have open doors while in motion. The court ruled that any operator who allows this to happen is guilty of criminal negligence and must be prosecuted.”

Fedusa’s media and research officer Frank Nxumalo said: “The strike is against extremely poor and dangerous Metrorail passenger train services that continue to violate all health and safety provisions as seen by perpetually late trains, deliberate acts of arson and endless fatal accidents that have left many families traumatised.”

[email protected]