Cape Town - Metrorail’s constant delays and cancellations have been a nightmare for commuters over the past three days in Cape Town, Rail activist group #UniteBehind said on Tuesday. This was as a result of Metrorail being forced to halt at least 27 of its trains due to several incidents of vandalism on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. #UniteBehind spokesperson Matthew Hirsch said this was reason the group had been calling for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to compensate commuters for delays and cancellations. Hirsch said that when trains were not running, commuters have to pay extra money for alternative transport.

“We are demanding that until the performance target of 79% to 83% of trains running for three consecutive months is met within the Western Cape, that monthly ticket holders for any given month will be entitled to use their ticket for the duration of the next consecutive month,” Hirsch said.

“We need basic security infrastructure. There needs to be security in the trains and at every station.”

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens said that although Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula recently launched a War Room for Prasa, “they need to implement our demands and deploy soldiers to secure trains”, she said.

United Commuters Voice (UCV) spokesperson Joao Jardim said Mbalula and his war room have been ineffective. He said the time had come for commuters to take the proverbial bull by the horns and proceed with criminal charges against the Prasa bosses.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said they normally scheduled 444 trains per weekday, of which 27 had to be cancelled during Monday’s and Tuesday’s peak hours. “Cancellations are done to create capacity for the ‘stop-and-go’ sections, otherwise the system will be congested,” Scott said.

She added that on Sunday cable thieves attempted to steal critical infrastructure (cable) at Salt River. “Their attempt triggered a high-voltage surge that damaged the equipment room, several components housed therein and the uninterrupted power supply.”

Scott said that on Monday cables were also stolen between Kentemade and Ysterplaat, as well as between Hazendal and Langa.

“As a result of this, various signals were unable to function, affecting all lines. Alternative and safe train operations had to be implemented.”

“Metrorail condemns these acts of vandalism in the strongest possible terms,” Scott said.

