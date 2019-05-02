Competition Commission said it found the proposed transaction was unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in the relevant markets. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Cape Town - The Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the proposed acquisition of Edgars Consolidated Stores by shelf company New HoldCo should be approved, arguing it would give the ailing retailer a much-needed lifeline and possibly help avoid job losses. The commission said it found the proposed transaction was unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in the relevant markets.

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the commission believed it would have an “overall positive effect on employment, particularly on the retail industrial sector, because it seeks to preserve job levels within the Edcon Group”.

“The group intends to employ additional staff in the future,” Bonakele said.

The proposed transaction follows a failed attempt to restructure the Edcon Group in 2016.

Edcon has been battling to save jobs after some poor strategic decisions and mounting competition from newer retailers who have eaten into its market share over the past decade.

The Edcon Group and the Economic Development Department agreed on certain conditions aimed at promoting BEE, local procurement and preserving employment.

The commission has recommended that the merger be approved subject to such conditions.

New HoldCo has no previous operations or activities in South Africa and has been established for the purpose of acquiring the entire issued share capital of the Edcon Group, the commission said.

The shareholders of New HoldCo comprise local and international financial investors in the form of private equity investment firms and banks.

None of the shareholders conduct any clothing retail activities or exercise any form of control over New HoldCo, the statement added.

The Cosatu-affiliated Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) has welcomed the announcement.

“This agreement means a jobs massacre has been averted in the local clothing manufacturing industry.

“Edcon buys the most locally made clothing products of any of the big six clothing retailers: 44% of the clothing it sells is made locally. Had it closed, the local clothing and textile manufacturing industry would have seen thousands upon thousands of workers being retrenched,” said André Kriel, Sactwu general secretary.

