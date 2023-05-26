Complaint against Kuils River SAPS ended with a crimen injuria case against an elderly woman

Cape Town - A woman from Klein Jacobsdal in Kuils River said she found herself on the wrong side of the law after she laid a complaint against a police officer for the way he conducted himself. Elizabeth Miller, 66, has been in contact with the police since shortly after a case of crimen injuria was opened against her at Kuils River station following her poor service complaint about one of their officers.

Miller said the case related to an incident in June last year when she went to the station to open a case of theft against her drug-addicted son. “I got to the police station at about 8.30 that morning and spoke to one of the officers, who refused to take my case and open a docket. Instead, she referred me to a courtroom next door but I resolved to go back home. “The following day, in the evening at around 9pm, I called the police to come and assist me as my son had brought home five men who were unknown to me. Because of his history with drugs, I did not feel safe in his presence or those unknown men.

“Around 10pm that same day, I saw a van driving past my house on the R102, I tried to flag it down but the driver continued. Immediately after the attempt to get the driver’s attention, I called the station, where we had a three-way phone call with the driver of the van included and it was in that conversation when he was asked to return back to my house that he replied saying, ‘Moenie dat ek verkeerde goed praat nie’.” From having to go to the station again and explaining what had happened previously, Miller was told to go and complain to a spiritual leader. This was followed by a reply letter from Colonel Jacobs of the Kuils River police station saying, “I hereby wish to inform you that because of the statement of witnesses in the complaint against the station commander of Kuils River, Colonel Naidoo, the recommendation was that no steps be taken against him.”

Kuils River CPF Faizel Martin said he was well aware of the case. “I have reached out to the station on several occasions but nothing has been done. On August 29, I received a call from a distraught Mrs Miller that a criminal case of crimen injuria was opened against her. “At the time, an officer was at her house requesting a statement but she was in a state of distress and felt uncomfortable to sign any documents or give a statement.”