Complaint filed with JSC over alleged conniving for Maties chancellorship

Cape Town - A firestorm caused by retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron for alleged inappropriate contact with Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers has escalated. A Knysna advocate, Johan Bruwer, laid a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against Cameron. The complaint was electronically sent to the JSC on Thursday, with the original delivered to Constitutional Hill on Friday. The complaint stemmed from alleged secret negotiations last year between Cameron and De Villiers about Cameron’s “nomination” as the university’s next chancellor. The negotiations took place while the appeal by the volunteer association Gelyke Kanse (Equal Opportunities) and students at the university against a 2016 high court judgment was still pending before the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Cameron and eight other Constitutional Court justices. In his filed affidavit, Bruwer sets out in detail the nature and scope of “secret telephone conversations, email messages and an alleged secret meeting” between Cameron and De Villiers about Cameron making himself available for election as chancellor.

Bruwer said this had occurred without the university and Gelyke Kanse’s legal representatives having been informed, as was required by law.

Bruwer said that Cameron informed De Villiers in an email on August 2, 2019 that he (Cameron) was preparing for the hearing of Gelyke Kanse’s appeal, which was scheduled for August 8, 2019 - six days away.

“In his email, Cameron stated that he dare not proceed with the proposed nomination for the office of chancellor, because it would have left him “hopelessly compromised” (hopeloos gekompromitteer). But Cameron later changed his mind,” Bruwer said.

Bruwer contended that Cameron’s actions amounted to a violation of section 165(2) of the Constitution, which provided that the courts were independent and subject only to the Constitution and the law, which they must apply impartially and without fear, favour or prejudice.

Cameron said that there was complete disclosure of his contact with the rector and other Stellenbosch stakeholders who had approached him, as well as consent regarding the chancellorship by all parties to the Gelyke Kanse litigation, and that all legal principles and requirements of fairness were observed in the litigation.

DA constituency head in Stellenbosch, Leon Schreiber, said he warned in his original complaint to the university in October 2019 that the actions of Cameron and De Villiers “would cause significant damage to the university’s reputation”.

He said due to Cameron’s alleged involvement, the damage was now predictably also spreading to the Constitutional Court - “the very pinnacle of our constitutional dispensation. The evidence revealed by the Fourie report, including the secret meeting, appears to form the foundation of the JSC’s complaint against Cameron.

“I’m glad my original complaint is helping the truth to emerge, and now the JSC must urgently investigate this matter. But I’m deeply pained by the havoc that Cameron and De Villiers’s conduct is wreaking on the university I love, and the court I revere.”

