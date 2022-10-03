Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Complex ANC Boland region elects new leadership in heated conference

Charl Jacobs has been elected new secretary for the ANC Boland region. Picture: Facebook

Charl Jacobs has been elected new secretary for the ANC Boland region. Picture: Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Despite a legal threat and questions about the credentials of voting delegates, the ANC Boland region elected a new leadership in a heated conference in Worcester at the weekend.

In a total sweep, the seventh Boland regional conference, which had more than 150 delegates, elected Patrice Mangena as chairperson, Sebenzile Kiva as deputy chairperson, Charl Jacobs as secretary, Clare Davids as deputy secretary and Anele Paliso as treasurer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The conference was supposed to have taken place in early September but was delayed due to a number of issues, including the threshold of wards and delegates.

Voting took place on Saturday night.

An email sent on Sunday morning by an independent elections agency official, Busi Ngcebetsha, to senior ANC leaders in the province, including MP Richard Dyantyi, confirmed the regional executive committee (REC) to include Judy Mafilika, Sharon Davids, Abe Bekeur, Russel Johnson, Elize Isaacs, Christine Moses, Jean van Rooyen, Angela Flink, Masechaba Khoka, Mpumelelo Lubisi, Phillip Tyira, Themba Mgoboza, Collin Rens, Zukiswa Nomana, Johnnery Mouton, Vivian Swangazi, Sheila Zikhali, Nonzame Potwana, Kobus Davids and Lynette Klaasen.

More on this

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni confirmed the list to the Cape Argus.

Rural4Change, the winning faction, only latterly started rooting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be given a second term.

A source in the new leadership was reluctant to explain details around this decision over the phone on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sources in the new leadership said they support Paul Mashatile as deputy president and Mdumiseni Ntuli as secretary-general.

The elected leadership defeated Dan Malapi, Boy-Boy Ntshingila, Silas Rataza, Mncedisi Nobhala and Ovenita Sampson for the top five positions.

On Friday, just hours before the conference began, delegates and members in the region were sent a letter by CMB Attorneys, seeking to halt the conference as they claimed to represent aggrieved “clients” Owenita Simpson, Richard Simpson, Reginald Badela, Boy Boy Ntshingila, Jacqueline Maliti, Hector Yabo and Shawn Willemse. Yabo sent the lawyers an email denying that he was their client.

Story continues below Advertisement

The issue raised by the lawyers was that 70% of the branches in the region had not met and were not in good standing.

Scheduled for 9am, the conference was held at Somerset High School and delayed by several hours under a baking sun in the Winelands.

Scenes of shouting and gesticulating from the floor played out when the standing of certain wards and the constitutionality of the conference was raised.

Story continues below Advertisement

The issue appears to be complicated by municipal demarcation of wards and a vacuum caused by Covid-19.

Newly-elected Boland treasurer Anele Paliso with ANC leader Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Facebook

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Related Topics:

ANCElections

Share