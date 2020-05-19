Concern after Cape homeless camp out in Strandfontein area

Cape Town - The Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) is up in arms after the City dropped off a group of homeless people from the Strandfontein Temporary Shelter in the area.

According to the MID, scores of homeless people are now camped out in a local park. Chairperson Peter Corbett said: “Residents are concerned that this is a health hazard and it’s appalling; they are not allowed to wander the streets. I’m shocked by the city council. Our main concern is that in a few days the weather will be colder. We are expecting rain and where must the homeless go?”

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said: “Homelessness is an unfortunate reality that the City is actively addressing through its Street People Unit. It is mischievous for the MID to suggest that the City is not assisting homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Corbett said they were not informed the City would drop homeless people off in the area.

“They did not inform us. We had meetings before the end of April, and they asked us to provide them with a list of shelters. They have not built a site. Most of the homeless will be in makeshift shelters and tents in the bushes. They have no interest in the homeless. They have no water, no shelter and live in the most appalling conditions,” he said.