Concern at the rise of extortion cases in Masiphumelele

Cape Town - Masiphumelele Community Police Forum (CPF) members have raised concerns over the rise of extortion in the area. The forum went on social media to warn community members and encourage them to report any suspicious act regarding the trend.

Under the media group of Masiphumelele and Kommetjie, CPF member Terence Davids said reporting matters of extortion to the nearest SAPS station was a crucial step in addressing this issue and that it was important for the community and law enforcement to work together to combat this growing problem. “It is essential for business owners and community members to be cautious and take necessary precautions when dealing with potential extortion threats. This may involve implementing security measures, such as surveillance cameras, and being vigilant about personal safety. “Also, an engagement with the local ward councillor and community organisations can help raise awareness about the issue and mobilise efforts to combat extortion. They can work towards implementing preventive measures, providing support to affected individuals, and advocating for resources to address the problem effectively.”

Another CPF member, Siyabonga Ntungwa, said the area was now extremely hard to manage. There was no joint force between the community and CPF. Members opted to keep quiet even if they witness something. “There’re a lot of individuals who get shot in Masiphumelele for choosing not to pay an extortion fee. Nobody is willing to share the names and we as the CPF don’t know the names.