Concern grows as lesbian still not found after disappearing during the Langa Pride March

Cape Town - The queer community and family of a lesbian who went missing after the Langa Cultural Pride Parade are concerned and anxious about her safety. Esethu Matola, 36, disappeared on June 29 and was last seen walking home by her partner, who remained with friends after the inaugural event in the area.

Anele Gqasana said: “The LGBTQI Cultural Pride Team is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Esethu Matola, who has been missing since June 29, 2024. “We are following up on leads, and have not rested. We remain positive that we are going to find her. “Her disappearance has shocked everyone. She was quite drunk that evening, we locked up at around 10pm and that was when she left with her girlfriend.

“Esethu told her partner that she was going to walk home and that was the last anyone heard from her. I went to the police station and the police have been working closely with the family in searching for her.” Langa Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Alfios Magwaca said they were especially concerned that there were no leads. “We were hoping that the police would have now come back with something like she is in hospital, but the investigation is not going as well as we would have anticipated. We have spread the word to tell people to be vigilant and on the lookout and assist where possible. We also tried to calm the community in terms of them spreading lies.