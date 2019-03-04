Pupils in their classroom before the final national examinations at Kiboro Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya. Thomas Mukoya Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The draft regulations pertaining to the School Evaluations Authority (SEA) currently out for public comment has been viewed as yet another opportunity for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer to gain more power over schools. SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin said the unions disapproved of SEA.

“This provision of the Schools Amendment Bill extends the power of the MEC. It’s a duplication of functions, because we already have such a body on a national level, and we also made a collective agreement for the Educational Labour Relations Council, which makes provision for whole school evaluation, which does the exact same thing,” he said.

Schäfer released a statement saying she was particularly excited about the “innovation that will drive school improvement through accountability and support”.

SEA will independently evaluate schools and develop school evaluation reports, which will be published to show parents and communities how well schools in their areas are performing.

Schäfer said: “The purpose of SEA is to raise standards and improve learning outcomes. It aims to drive school improvement through evaluating quality and practices in all schools (not just under-performing ones), and also identify and share focused and innovative local programmes that improve the quality of teaching and learning.

“The SEA has a sharpened focus on identifying factors impacting on performance in those key areas that matter most for quality education delivery at school level - notably teaching, management, leadership and governance of the school,” she said.

However, Rustin said the union was objecting to the bill and planned to file court papers soon. “Money for this will be taken from the administration budget, despite it being something the MEC will control, because the MEC will be the one with powers to appoint and fire the chief evaluator. So how independent can SEA be if this is the case?”

National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel said the union was concerned. “This simply ignores national agreements made, undermines the Schools Act and the Labour Relations Act bargained for. It’s unfortunate that the WCED is not doing what the rest of the country is doing, and is carving their own way. These bodies already exist - SEA doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Progressive Principals’ Association spokesperson Envil Wertheim, from Aloe High School in Mitchells Plain, said that although the association was all for accountability, structure and quality education, they too had concerns over SEA.

“This body invests the MEC with so much power. We are concerned about the people doing the evaluations. People who are not emotionally intelligent and aware of reality at schools can use this as an abusive tool. Schools can be labelled by someone who doesn’t understand schools,” he said.

Wertheim also raised a concern over the report being published, as it could damage the schools’ reputations.

Closing date for comment on the draft regulations is March 18.

